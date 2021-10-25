RLJ Lodging Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.8% Upside

RLJ Lodging Trust found using ticker (RLJ) now have 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 21 and 16 calculating the mean target price we have 18.05. With the stocks previous close at 14.7 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 22.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 14.66 and the 200 day MA is 14.93. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,406m. Company Website: http://www.rljlodgingtrust.com

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company’s portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.