RLJ Lodging Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.3% Upside

RLJ Lodging Trust with ticker code (RLJ) now have 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 21 and 15 calculating the mean target price we have 18. Now with the previous closing price of 15.22 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 18.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 15.52 and the 200 day moving average is 15.17. The market cap for the company is $2,487m. Visit the company website at: http://www.rljlodgingtrust.com

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company’s portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.