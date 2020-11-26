RLJ Lodging Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential -8.5% Downside

RLJ Lodging Trust found using ticker (RLJ) have now 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 15 and 9 calculating the average target price we see 11.85. Given that the stocks previous close was at 12.95 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -8.5%. The day 50 moving average is 9.84 and the 200 day moving average is 9.53. The market cap for the company is $2,063m. Find out more information at: http://www.rljlodgingtrust.com

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company’s portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.