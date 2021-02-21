Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

RLJ Lodging Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.3% Downside

Broker Ratings

RLJ Lodging Trust found using ticker (RLJ) now have 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 21 and 13 calculating the mean target price we have 14.7. With the stocks previous close at 14.89 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -1.3%. The 50 day MA is 14.11 and the 200 day moving average is 11.35. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,541m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.rljlodgingtrust.com

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company’s portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Share on Stocktwits

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

Q&A's

Funds

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.