RLJ Lodging Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.3% Downside

RLJ Lodging Trust found using ticker (RLJ) now have 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 21 and 13 calculating the mean target price we have 14.7. With the stocks previous close at 14.89 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -1.3%. The 50 day MA is 14.11 and the 200 day moving average is 11.35. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,541m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.rljlodgingtrust.com

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company’s portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.