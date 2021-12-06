Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

RLI Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.5% Upside

Broker Ratings

RLI Corp. found using ticker (RLI) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 130 and 111 with a mean TP of 119.5. Now with the previous closing price of 106.24 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 12.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 106.87 and the 200 day moving average is 107.96. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,716m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.rlicorp.com

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile. This segment also offers coverages for security guards and in the areas of onshore energy-related businesses and environmental liability for underground storage tanks, contractors and asbestos, and environmental remediation specialists; and professional liability coverages focuses on providing errors and omission coverage to small to medium-sized design, technical, computer, and miscellaneous professionals. In addition, this segment provides commercial automobile liability and physical damage insurance to local, intermediate and long haul truckers, public transportation entities, and other types of specialty commercial automobile risks; incidental and related insurance coverages; inland marine coverages; management liability coverages, such as directors and officers liability insurance, fiduciary liability and fidelity coverages, and for various classes of risks, including public and private businesses; and healthcare liability and home business insurance products. The company’s Property segment offers commercial property, cargo, hull, protection and indemnity, marine liability, inland marine, homeowners’ and dwelling fire, and other property insurance products. Its Surety segment offers commercial surety bonds for medium-to-large businesses; small bonds for businesses and individuals; and bonds for small to medium-sized contractors. The company also underwrites various reinsurance coverages. It markets its products through branch offices, brokers, and underwriting and independent agents. RLI Corp. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Peoria, Illinois.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits
You might also enjoy reading  RLI Corp. - Consensus Indicates Potential 6.9% Upside

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.