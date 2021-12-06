RLI Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.5% Upside

RLI Corp. found using ticker (RLI) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 130 and 111 with a mean TP of 119.5. Now with the previous closing price of 106.24 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 12.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 106.87 and the 200 day moving average is 107.96. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,716m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.rlicorp.com

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile. This segment also offers coverages for security guards and in the areas of onshore energy-related businesses and environmental liability for underground storage tanks, contractors and asbestos, and environmental remediation specialists; and professional liability coverages focuses on providing errors and omission coverage to small to medium-sized design, technical, computer, and miscellaneous professionals. In addition, this segment provides commercial automobile liability and physical damage insurance to local, intermediate and long haul truckers, public transportation entities, and other types of specialty commercial automobile risks; incidental and related insurance coverages; inland marine coverages; management liability coverages, such as directors and officers liability insurance, fiduciary liability and fidelity coverages, and for various classes of risks, including public and private businesses; and healthcare liability and home business insurance products. The company’s Property segment offers commercial property, cargo, hull, protection and indemnity, marine liability, inland marine, homeowners’ and dwelling fire, and other property insurance products. Its Surety segment offers commercial surety bonds for medium-to-large businesses; small bonds for businesses and individuals; and bonds for small to medium-sized contractors. The company also underwrites various reinsurance coverages. It markets its products through branch offices, brokers, and underwriting and independent agents. RLI Corp. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Peoria, Illinois.