Rite Aid Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -23.0% Downside

Rite Aid Corporation with ticker code (RAD) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 18 and 6 with a mean TP of 10.17. Given that the stocks previous close was at 13.21 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -23.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 13.75 and the 200 day MA is 14.24. The market capitalisation for the company is $734m. Find out more information at: http://www.riteaid.com

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products. It also operates retail clinics that provide treatment for common conditions; and provides preventative services, such as screenings, medical tests, immunizations, and basic physical exams. In addition, this segment offers healthcare coaching and disease management services. The Pharmacy Services segment provides pharmacy benefit management (PBM) services and a range of pharmacy-related services. This segment also performs prescription adjudication services for other PBMs; and offers integrated mail-order and specialty pharmacy services, as well as drug benefits under the federal government’s Medicare Part D program. As of April 21, 2020, the company operated approximately 2,400 retail pharmacy locations in 18 states. Rite Aid Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn