Rite Aid Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -13.4% Downside

Rite Aid Corporation found using ticker (RAD) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 18 and 6 calculating the average target price we see 10.17. Given that the stocks previous close was at 11.75 this would imply there is a potential downside of -13.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 14.13 and the 200 moving average now moves to 14.3. The market capitalisation for the company is $644m. Find out more information at: http://www.riteaid.com

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products. It also operates retail clinics that provide treatment for common conditions; and provides preventative services, such as screenings, medical tests, immunizations, and basic physical exams. In addition, this segment offers healthcare coaching and disease management services. The Pharmacy Services segment provides pharmacy benefit management (PBM) services and a range of pharmacy-related services. This segment also performs prescription adjudication services for other PBMs; and offers integrated mail-order and specialty pharmacy services, as well as drug benefits under the federal government’s Medicare Part D program. As of April 21, 2020, the company operated approximately 2,400 retail pharmacy locations in 18 states. Rite Aid Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.

