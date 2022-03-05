Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Rite Aid Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 52.2% Upside

Broker Ratings

Rite Aid Corporation with ticker code (RAD) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Underperform’. The target price ranges between 16 and 12 calculating the mean target price we have 14. Given that the stocks previous close was at 9.2 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 52.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 11.53 while the 200 day moving average is 14.6. The company has a market cap of $512m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.riteaid.com

The potential market cap would be $779m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs. It also operates retail clinics that provide treatment for common conditions; and provides preventative services. In addition, this segment offers healthcare coaching and disease management services. The Pharmacy Services segment provides integrated suite of pharmacy benefit management (PBM) offerings, including technology solutions, mail delivery services, specialty pharmacy, network and rebate administration, claims adjudication, and pharmacy discount programs, as well as drug benefits under the federal government’s Medicare Part D program and insurance offerings for individuals and groups. This segment serves health plans, commercial employers, labor groups, and state and local governments. As of April 28, 2021, the company operated approximately 2,500 retail pharmacy locations in 17 states. Rite Aid Corporation was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.

You might also enjoy reading  Rite Aid Corporation - Consensus Indicates Potential 32.7% Upside

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.