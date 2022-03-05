Rite Aid Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 52.2% Upside

Rite Aid Corporation with ticker code (RAD) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Underperform’. The target price ranges between 16 and 12 calculating the mean target price we have 14. Given that the stocks previous close was at 9.2 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 52.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 11.53 while the 200 day moving average is 14.6. The company has a market cap of $512m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.riteaid.com

The potential market cap would be $779m based on the market concensus.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs. It also operates retail clinics that provide treatment for common conditions; and provides preventative services. In addition, this segment offers healthcare coaching and disease management services. The Pharmacy Services segment provides integrated suite of pharmacy benefit management (PBM) offerings, including technology solutions, mail delivery services, specialty pharmacy, network and rebate administration, claims adjudication, and pharmacy discount programs, as well as drug benefits under the federal government’s Medicare Part D program and insurance offerings for individuals and groups. This segment serves health plans, commercial employers, labor groups, and state and local governments. As of April 28, 2021, the company operated approximately 2,500 retail pharmacy locations in 17 states. Rite Aid Corporation was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.