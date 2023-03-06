Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incor – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.5% Upside

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incor found using ticker (RBA) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 72 and 60 calculating the mean target price we have 66.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 59.33 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 12.5%. The day 50 moving average is 59.97 while the 200 day moving average is 62.25. The market capitalisation for the company is $6,564m. Find out more information at: https://www.ritchiebros.com

The potential market cap would be $7,385m based on the market concensus.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery. It also offers live auction events with online bidding. The company serves construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry sectors. It operates in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.