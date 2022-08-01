Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incor – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.6% Upside

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incor with ticker code (RBA) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 85.87 and 70.49 and has a mean target at 78.18. Given that the stocks previous close was at 70.67 this would imply there is a potential upside of 10.6%. The day 50 moving average is 63.36 and the 200 day moving average is 62.01. The company has a market capitalisation of $7,989m. Visit the company website at: https://www.ritchiebros.com

The potential market cap would be $8,838m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery. The company also offers live auction events with online bidding. It sells used equipment to its customers through live unreserved auctions at 40 auction sites worldwide. The company serves construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry sectors. It operates in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.