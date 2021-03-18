Twitter
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incor – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.9% Upside

Broker Ratings

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incor found using ticker (RBA) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 80 and 49 calculating the mean target price we have 60.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 56.61 this would imply there is a potential upside of 6.9%. The day 50 moving average is 56.43 while the 200 day moving average is 62.14. The company has a market capitalisation of $6,169m. Company Website: http://www.ritchiebros.com

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery. The company also offers live auction events with online bidding. It sells used equipment to its customers through live, unreserved auctions at 40 auction sites worldwide. The company serves construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry sectors. It operates in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

