Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incor – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.5% Upside

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incor with ticker code (RBA) have now 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 73 and 55 and has a mean target at 61.86. Now with the previous closing price of 58.06 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 6.5%. The 50 day MA is 56.88 while the 200 day moving average is 61.53. The market cap for the company is $6,383m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.ritchiebros.com

The potential market cap would be $6,801m based on the market concensus.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery. The company also offers live auction events with online bidding. It sells used equipment to its customers through live unreserved auctions at 40 auction sites worldwide. The company serves construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry sectors. It operates in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

