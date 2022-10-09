Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incor – Consensus Indicates Potential 47.6% Upside

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incor found using ticker (RBA) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 99.81 and 82.04 and has a mean target at 90.93. Given that the stocks previous close was at 61.62 this would imply there is a potential upside of 47.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 67.85 while the 200 day moving average is 61.88. The market capitalisation for the company is $6,697m. Find out more information at: https://www.ritchiebros.com

The potential market cap would be $9,883m based on the market concensus.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery. The company also offers live auction events with online bidding. It sells used equipment to its customers through live unreserved auctions at 40 auction sites worldwide. The company serves construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry sectors. It operates in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.