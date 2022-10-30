Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incor – Consensus Indicates Potential 41.5% Upside

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incor found using ticker (RBA) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 99.02 and 81.39 calculating the average target price we see 90.2. Now with the previous closing price of 63.73 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 41.5%. The day 50 moving average is 65.45 and the 200 day MA is 62. The company has a market capitalisation of $7,333m. Visit the company website at: https://www.ritchiebros.com

The potential market cap would be $10,378m based on the market concensus.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery. The company also offers live auction events with online bidding. It sells used equipment to its customers through live unreserved auctions at 40 auction sites worldwide. The company serves construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry sectors. It operates in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.