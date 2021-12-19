Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incor – Consensus Indicates Potential 41.0% Upside

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incor with ticker code (RBA) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 92.42 and 87.29 calculating the mean target price we have 89.43. With the stocks previous close at 63.41 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 41.0%. The day 50 moving average is 68.32 and the 200 moving average now moves to 62.69. The market cap for the company is $6,981m. Company Website: https://www.ritchiebros.com

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery. The company also offers live auction events with online bidding. It sells used equipment to its customers through live, unreserved auctions at 40 auction sites worldwide. The company serves construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry sectors. It operates in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.