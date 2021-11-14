Twitter
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incor – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.3% Upside

Broker Ratings

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incor found using ticker (RBA) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 89.9 and 86.16 and has a mean target at 88.03. With the stocks previous close at 70.26 this indicates there is a potential upside of 25.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 66.49 and the 200 moving average now moves to 62.48. The market capitalisation for the company is $7,848m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.ritchiebros.com

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery. The company also offers live auction events with online bidding. It sells used equipment to its customers through live, unreserved auctions at 40 auction sites worldwide. The company serves construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry sectors. It operates in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

