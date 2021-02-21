Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incor – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.6% Upside

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incor with ticker code (RBA) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 80 and 55 calculating the mean target price we have 69.42. With the stocks previous close at 57.09 this indicates there is a potential upside of 21.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 61.37 and the 200 day MA is 62.8. The market cap for the company is $5,811m. Company Website: http://www.ritchiebros.com

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery. The company also offers live auction events with online bidding. It sells used equipment to its customers through live, unreserved auctions at 40 auction sites worldwide. The company serves construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry sectors. It operates in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.