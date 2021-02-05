Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incor – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.7% Upside

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incor with ticker code (RBA) now have 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 80 and 55 with a mean TP of 70.79. Given that the stocks previous close was at 59.62 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 18.7%. The 50 day MA is 65.17 and the 200 day moving average is 61.67. The market capitalisation for the company is $6,407m. Company Website: http://www.ritchiebros.com

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery. It also offers live auction events with online bidding. The company sells used equipment to its customers through live, unreserved auctions at 40 auction sites worldwide. It serves construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry sectors. The company operates in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.