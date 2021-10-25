Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incor – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.6% Upside

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incor with ticker code (RBA) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 80.41 and 79.17 with the average target price sitting at 79.79. Given that the stocks previous close was at 67.29 this indicates there is a potential upside of 18.6%. The 50 day MA is 63.68 while the 200 day moving average is 61.75. The market cap for the company is $7,454m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.ritchiebros.com

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery. The company also offers live auction events with online bidding. It sells used equipment to its customers through live, unreserved auctions at 40 auction sites worldwide. The company serves construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry sectors. It operates in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.