Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incor – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.4% Upside

Broker Ratings

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incor with ticker code (RBA) have now 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 73 and 55 calculating the mean target price we have 61. Now with the previous closing price of 54.26 this indicates there is a potential upside of 12.4%. The 50 day MA is 59.63 and the 200 day moving average is 61.48. The company has a market capitalisation of $6,082m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.ritchiebros.com

The potential market cap would be $6,837m based on the market concensus.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery. The company also offers live auction events with online bidding. It sells used equipment to its customers through live unreserved auctions at 40 auction sites worldwide. The company serves construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry sectors. It operates in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

