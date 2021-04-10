Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incor – Consensus Indicates Potential -.9% Downside

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incor found using ticker (RBA) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 80 and 52 with a mean TP of 60.83. Now with the previous closing price of 61.41 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 56.07 and the 200 moving average now moves to 62.19. The company has a market cap of $6,820m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.ritchiebros.com

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery. The company also offers live auction events with online bidding. It sells used equipment to its customers through live, unreserved auctions at 40 auction sites worldwide. The company serves construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry sectors. It operates in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.