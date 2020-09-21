Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incor – Consensus Indicates Potential .3% Upside

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incor found using ticker (RBA) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 64 and 44 calculating the average target price we see 57.29. Given that the stocks previous close was at 57.11 this is indicating there is a potential upside of .3%. The 50 day MA is 58.03 and the 200 moving average now moves to 44.38. The market capitalisation for the company is $6,300m. Company Website: http://www.ritchiebros.com

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery. It also offers live auction events with online bidding. The company sells used equipment to its customers through live, unreserved auctions at 40 auction sites worldwide. It serves construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry sectors. The company operates in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn