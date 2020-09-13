Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incor – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.5% Upside

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incor found using ticker (RBA) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 64 and 44 calculating the average target price we see 57.29. With the stocks previous close at 56.46 this would imply there is a potential upside of 1.5%. The day 50 moving average is 56.27 and the 200 day moving average is 43.76. The company has a market capitalisation of $6,246m. Visit the company website at: http://www.ritchiebros.com

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery. It also offers live auction events with online bidding. The company sells used equipment to its customers through live, unreserved auctions at 40 auction sites worldwide. It serves construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry sectors. The company operates in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

