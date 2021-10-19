Twitter
Rio Tinto’s Group Executive of Strategy and Development, Peter Toth, steps down

Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) has announced that Peter Toth, Group executive, Strategy and Development, has accepted a new position outside of Rio Tinto.

Peter has stepped down from the Group’s executive committee with immediate effect and his responsibilities will be divided between current executives. He will remain in an advisory role until the end of 2021 and leave the company on 5 April 2022.

Rio Tinto Chief Executive Jakob Stausholm said “During Peter’s seven years with Rio Tinto, he has played a key role in shaping our corporate strategy, executing our portfolio restructure, and guiding our approach to climate change. We thank him for his contribution and wish him every success for the future.”

