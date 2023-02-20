Rio Tinto Plc – Consensus Indicates Potential -.8% Downside

Rio Tinto Plc with ticker code (RIO) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 95 and 53.56 with a mean TP of 74.29. Now with the previous closing price of 74.91 this indicates there is a potential downside of -.8%. The 50 day MA is 74.14 and the 200 day MA is 64.49. The company has a market capitalisation of $120,664m. Visit the company website at: https://www.riotinto.com

The potential market cap would be $119,666m based on the market concensus.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities. Rio Tinto Group was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.