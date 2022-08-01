Rio Tinto Plc – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.3% Upside

Rio Tinto Plc found using ticker (RIO) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 90 and 53.56 and has a mean target at 75.64. Given that the stocks previous close was at 59.88 this indicates there is a potential upside of 26.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 64.79 and the 200 moving average now moves to 69.56. The market capitalisation for the company is $98,899m. Company Website: https://www.riotinto.com

The potential market cap would be $124,929m based on the market concensus.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities. Rio Tinto Group was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.