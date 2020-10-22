Rio Tinto Plc – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.6% Upside

Rio Tinto Plc with ticker code (RIO) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 80.5 and 59.42 with the average target price sitting at 70.64. Given that the stocks previous close was at 59.58 this would imply there is a potential upside of 18.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 61.44 and the 200 day moving average is 56.77. The market capitalisation for the company is $75,076m. Find out more information at: http://www.riotinto.com

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum. Rio Tinto Group was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

