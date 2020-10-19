Rio Tinto Plc – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.7% Upside

Rio Tinto Plc with ticker code (RIO) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 80.5 and 59.42 calculating the mean target price we have 70.64. With the stocks previous close at 60.55 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 16.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 61.61 and the 200 moving average now moves to 56.45. The market capitalisation for the company is $74,864m. Company Website: http://www.riotinto.com

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum. Rio Tinto Group was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

