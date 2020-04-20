Rio Tinto plc 7.9% Potential Upside Indicated by Deutsche Bank

Rio Tinto plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:RIO) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ today by analysts at Deutsche Bank. Rio Tinto plc are listed in the Basic Materials sector within UK Main Market. Deutsche Bank have set their target price at 4100 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 7.9% from today’s opening price of 3800 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 700 points and decreased 825.5 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 5039 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 2954 GBX.

Rio Tinto plc has a 50 day moving average of 3,811.51 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 4,201.99. There are currently 443,139,787 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 5,773,815. Market capitalisation for LON:RIO is £46,738,026,451 GBP.

