Rio Tinto plc 46% Potential Upside Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Rio Tinto plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:RIO) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ today by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. Rio Tinto plc are listed in the Basic Materials sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set their target price at 4860 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 46.0% from today’s opening price of 3328 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 873.5 points and decreased 1194 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 5039 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 2968 GBX.

Rio Tinto plc has a 50 day moving average of 4,103.74 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 4,318.26. There are currently 1,246,676,222 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 5,071,156. Market capitalisation for LON:RIO is £40,342,442,543 GBP.

