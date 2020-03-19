Rio Tinto plc 35.8% Potential Upside Indicated by Jefferies International

Rio Tinto plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:RIO) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Jefferies International. Rio Tinto plc are listed in the Basic Materials sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies International have set their target price at 4400 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 35.8% from today’s opening price of 3239 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 933 points and decreased 1277.5 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 5039 GBX while the year low share price is currently 2968 GBX.

Rio Tinto plc has a 50 day moving average of 4,127.44 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 4,325.71. There are currently 1,246,676,222 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 4,937,495. Market capitalisation for LON:RIO is £39,270,300,993 GBP.

