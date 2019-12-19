Rio Tinto plc 3.4% Potential Upside Indicated by HSBC

Rio Tinto plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:RIO) had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ this morning by analysts at HSBC. Rio Tinto plc are listed in the Basic Materials sector within UK Main Market. HSBC have set their target price at 4630 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 3.4% from today’s opening price of 4478 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 263.5 points and increased 246.5 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 5039 GBX while the 52 week low is 3587 GBX.

Rio Tinto plc has a 50 day moving average of 4,223.63 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 4,433.50. There are currently 1,250,199,189 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,774,049. Market capitalisation for LON:RIO is £56,277,716,492 GBP.