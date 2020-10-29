Rio Tinto plc 24.3% Potential Upside Indicated by Citigroup

Rio Tinto plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:RIO) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiteration’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Citigroup. Rio Tinto plc are listed in the Basic Materials sector within UK Main Market. Citigroup have set their target price at 5300 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 24.3% from today’s opening price of 4262.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 449.5 points and decreased 400.5 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 5175 GBX while the year low share price is currently 2954 GBX.

Rio Tinto plc has a 50 day moving average of 4,766.83 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 4,370.20. There are currently 1,246,701,870 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,676,044. Market capitalisation for LON:RIO is £53,714,150,068 GBP.

