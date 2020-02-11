Rio Tinto plc 21.1% Potential Decrease Indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Rio Tinto plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:RIO) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘UNDERPERFORM’ this morning by analysts at RBC Capital Markets. Rio Tinto plc are listed in the Basic Materials sector within UK Main Market. RBC Capital Markets have set their target price at 3300 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -21.1% from the opening price of 4184 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 371 points and increased 91.5 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 5039 GBX while the year low share price is currently 3900.5 GBX.

Rio Tinto plc has a 50 day moving average of 4,450.65 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 4,428.19. There are currently 1,247,307,018 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,618,259. Market capitalisation for LON:RIO is £51,956,573,834 GBP.