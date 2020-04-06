Rio Tinto plc 20.3% Potential Upside Indicated by Goldman Sachs

Rio Tinto plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:RIO) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Goldman Sachs. Rio Tinto plc are listed in the Basic Materials sector within UK Main Market. Goldman Sachs have set a target price of 4540 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 20.3% from the opening price of 3773.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 524.5 points and decreased 679 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 5039 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 2954 GBX.

Rio Tinto plc has a 50 day moving average of 3,895.74 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 4,252.43. There are currently 1,246,679,820 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 6,105,780. Market capitalisation for LON:RIO is £47,068,396,604 GBP.

