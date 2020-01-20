Rio Tinto plc 18.1% Potential Decrease Indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Rio Tinto plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:RIO) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘SECTOR PERFORMER’ today by analysts at RBC Capital Markets. Rio Tinto plc are listed in the Basic Materials sector within UK Main Market. RBC Capital Markets have set their target price at 3800 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -18.1% from the opening price of 4642.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 83.5 points and increased 651.5 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 5039 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 3750 GBX.

Rio Tinto plc has a 50 day moving average of 4,395.11 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 4,441.42. There are currently 1,248,807,809 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,613,522. Market capitalisation for LON:RIO is £58,188,199,860 GBP.