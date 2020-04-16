Rio Tinto plc 13% Potential Decrease Indicated by Barclays Capital

Rio Tinto plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:RIO) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘UNDERWEIGHT’ this morning by analysts at Barclays Capital. Rio Tinto plc are listed in the Basic Materials sector within UK Main Market. Barclays Capital have set their target price at 3200 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -13.0% from today’s opening price of 3676.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 283 points and decreased 902.5 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 5039 GBX while the year low share price is currently 2954 GBX.

Rio Tinto plc has a 50 day moving average of 3,832.05 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 4,212.84. There are currently 1,246,679,820 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 5,665,908. Market capitalisation for LON:RIO is £46,127,153,340 GBP.

