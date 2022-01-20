Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Rio Tinto plc -34.6% potential downside indicated by Liberum Capital

Broker Ratings

Rio Tinto plc with ticker (LON:RIO) now has a potential downside of -34.6% according to Liberum Capital.



Liberum Capital set a target price of 4,200 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Rio Tinto plc share price of 5,655 GBX at opening today (20/01/2022) indicates a potential downside of -34.6%. Trading has ranged between 4,354 (52 week low) and 6,788 (52 week high) with an average of 2,983,016 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £93,392,142,100.

Rio Tinto plc is a United Kingdom-based mining and metals company. The Company is principally engaged in the production of materials essential to human progress. The Company’s segments include Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Minerals. The Company operates an integrated portfolio of Iron Ore assets: a network of 16 mines, four independent port terminals, and a 1,700 kilometer rail network and related infrastructure in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The Aluminium business includes bauxite mines, alumina refineries and aluminum smelters. Its bauxite mines are located in Australia, Brazil and Guinea. The Copper segment is engaged in mining and refining copper, gold, silver, molybdenum and other by-products; exploration activities together with the Simandou iron ore project. The Minerals segment includes businesses with products, such as borates, titanium dioxide feedstock together with the Iron Ore Company of Canada. It also includes diamond mining, sorting and marketing.



You might also enjoy reading  Rio Tinto Plc - Consensus Indicates Potential 1.6% Upside

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.