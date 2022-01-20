Rio Tinto plc -34.6% potential downside indicated by Liberum Capital

Rio Tinto plc with ticker (LON:RIO) now has a potential downside of -34.6% according to Liberum Capital.







Liberum Capital set a target price of 4,200 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Rio Tinto plc share price of 5,655 GBX at opening today (20/01/2022) indicates a potential downside of -34.6%. Trading has ranged between 4,354 (52 week low) and 6,788 (52 week high) with an average of 2,983,016 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £93,392,142,100.



Rio Tinto plc is a United Kingdom-based mining and metals company. The Company is principally engaged in the production of materials essential to human progress. The Company’s segments include Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Minerals. The Company operates an integrated portfolio of Iron Ore assets: a network of 16 mines, four independent port terminals, and a 1,700 kilometer rail network and related infrastructure in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The Aluminium business includes bauxite mines, alumina refineries and aluminum smelters. Its bauxite mines are located in Australia, Brazil and Guinea. The Copper segment is engaged in mining and refining copper, gold, silver, molybdenum and other by-products; exploration activities together with the Simandou iron ore project. The Minerals segment includes businesses with products, such as borates, titanium dioxide feedstock together with the Iron Ore Company of Canada. It also includes diamond mining, sorting and marketing.







