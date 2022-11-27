Rio Tinto Plc – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.9% Upside

Rio Tinto Plc with ticker code (RIO) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 90 and 53.56 and has a mean target at 71.39. With the stocks previous close at 66.14 this would imply there is a potential upside of 7.9%. The day 50 moving average is 57.39 and the 200 day moving average is 65.6. The market cap for the company is $106,531m. Visit the company website at: https://www.riotinto.com

The potential market cap would be $114,987m based on the market concensus.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities. Rio Tinto Group was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.