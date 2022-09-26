Rio Tinto Plc – Consensus Indicates Potential 31.2% Upside

Rio Tinto Plc found using ticker (RIO) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 90 and 53.56 and has a mean target at 72.64. Given that the stocks previous close was at 55.35 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 31.2%. The 50 day MA is 57.98 and the 200 day MA is 68.4. The company has a market capitalisation of $88,051m. Find out more information at: https://www.riotinto.com

The potential market cap would be $115,556m based on the market concensus.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities. Rio Tinto Group was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.