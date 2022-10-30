Rio Tinto Plc – Consensus Indicates Potential 29.3% Upside

Rio Tinto Plc with ticker code (RIO) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 90 and 53.56 and has a mean target at 70.77. Now with the previous closing price of 54.75 this would imply there is a potential upside of 29.3%. The 50 day MA is 55.97 and the 200 day MA is 66.92. The market capitalisation for the company is $87,958m. Company Website: https://www.riotinto.com

The potential market cap would be $113,695m based on the market concensus.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities. Rio Tinto Group was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.