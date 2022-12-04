Rio Tinto Plc – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.9% Upside

Rio Tinto Plc found using ticker (RIO) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 90 and 53.56 with the average target price sitting at 71.19. Now with the previous closing price of 69.18 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 2.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 58.7 and the 200 day moving average is 65.35. The market cap for the company is $113,159m. Company Website: https://www.riotinto.com

The potential market cap would be $116,447m based on the market concensus.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities. Rio Tinto Group was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.