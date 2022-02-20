Rio Tinto Plc – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.6% Upside

Rio Tinto Plc found using ticker (RIO) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 96 and 70 with the average target price sitting at 78.67. With the stocks previous close at 76.68 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 2.6%. The 50 day MA is 71.7 while the 200 day moving average is 74.93. The company has a market capitalisation of $125,716m. Company Website: https://www.riotinto.com

The potential market cap would be $128,979m based on the market concensus.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.