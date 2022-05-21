Rio Tinto Plc – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.4% Upside

Rio Tinto Plc found using ticker (RIO) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 94 and 53.56 calculating the average target price we see 78.39. Now with the previous closing price of 67.93 this indicates there is a potential upside of 15.4%. The 50 day MA is 74.23 and the 200 day MA is 71.48. The market cap for the company is $112,689m. Company Website: https://www.riotinto.com

The potential market cap would be $130,041m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities. Rio Tinto Group was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.