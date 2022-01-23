Rio Tinto Plc – Consensus Indicates Potential -2.6% Downside

Rio Tinto Plc found using ticker (RIO) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 88.69 and 65 with a mean TP of 74.17. Given that the stocks previous close was at 76.16 this would indicate that there is a downside of -2.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 66.3 and the 200 day MA is 75.89. The company has a market capitalisation of $122,848m. Visit the company website at: https://www.riotinto.com

The potential market cap would be $119,638m based on the market concensus.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.