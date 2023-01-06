Rio Tinto Plc – Consensus Indicates Potential -.5% Downside

Rio Tinto Plc with ticker code (RIO) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 90 and 53.56 calculating the average target price we see 71.19. Now with the previous closing price of 71.54 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 65.53 and the 200 moving average now moves to 64.67. The company has a market cap of $116,620m. Find out more information at: https://www.riotinto.com

The potential market cap would be $116,050m based on the market concensus.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities. Rio Tinto Group was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.