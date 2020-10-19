Ringcentral – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.0% Upside

Ringcentral found using ticker (RNG) now have 25 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 375 and 300 with a mean TP of 342.68. Now with the previous closing price of 276.36 this indicates there is a potential upside of 24.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 273.4 and the 200 day moving average is 266.81. The company has a market cap of $24,904m. Visit the company website at: http://www.ringcentral.com

RingCentral provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company’s products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities. Its products also comprise RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; RingCentral Glip, a team messaging and collaboration solution that allows a range of teams to stay connected through various modes of communication through an integration with RingCentral Office; and RingCentral Meetings, a collaborative meetings solution that offers web meetings, video conferencing, and screen sharing. In addition, the company offers RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers; RingCentral Engage Voice, a cloud-based outbound/blended customer engagement platform for midsize and enterprise companies; and RingCentral Live Reports, an add-on for RingCentral Office customers to gather real-time information. The company serves a range of industries, including financial services, education, healthcare, legal services, real estate, retail, technology, insurance, construction, hospitality, and state and local government, as well as others. It sells its products through a network of direct sales representatives, as well as sales agents, resellers, and channel partners. RingCentral has a strategic partnership with Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise to offers Rainbow Office, a cloud solution. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, California.

