Ringcentral – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.8% Upside

Ringcentral with ticker code (RNG) have now 24 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 375 and 280 with the average target price sitting at 341.54. With the stocks previous close at 278.05 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 22.8%. The day 50 moving average is 283.84 and the 200 moving average now moves to 254.92. The company has a market capitalisation of $22,661m. Company Website: http://www.ringcentral.com

RingCentral provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company’s products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities. Its products also comprise RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; RingCentral Glip, a team messaging and collaboration solution that allows a range of teams to stay connected through various modes of communication through an integration with RingCentral Office; and RingCentral Meetings, a collaborative meetings solution that offers web meetings, video conferencing, and screen sharing. In addition, the company offers RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers; RingCentral Engage Voice, a cloud-based outbound/blended customer engagement platform for midsize and enterprise companies; and RingCentral Live Reports, an add-on for RingCentral Office customers to gather real-time information. The company serves a range of industries, including financial services, education, healthcare, legal services, real estate, retail, technology, insurance, construction, hospitality, and state and local government, as well as others. It sells its products through a network of direct sales representatives, as well as sales agents, resellers, and channel partners. RingCentral has a strategic partnership with Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise to offers Rainbow Office, a cloud solution. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, California.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn