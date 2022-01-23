Ringcentral – Consensus Indicates Potential 99.8% Upside

Ringcentral with ticker code (RNG) have now 26 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 480 and 220 with a mean TP of 337.96. Given that the stocks previous close was at 169.15 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 99.8%. The 50 day MA is 201.99 and the 200 day MA is 246.82. The company has a market capitalisation of $15,636m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.ringcentral.com

The potential market cap would be $31,240m based on the market concensus.

RingCentral provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers. The company’s products also comprise RingCentral Engage Voice, a cloud-based outbound/blended customer engagement platform for midsize and enterprise companies; RingCentral Glip, a team messaging and collaboration solution that allows a range of teams to stay connected through various modes of communication through an integration with RingCentral Office; and RingCentral Live Reports, an add-on for RingCentral Office customers to gather real-time information. In addition, it offers RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities. The company serves a range of industries, including financial services, education, healthcare, legal services, real estate, retail, technology, insurance, construction, hospitality, and state and local government, as well as others. It sells its products through a network of direct sales representatives, as well as sales agents, resellers, and channel partners. RingCentral has strategic partnerships with Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise; and Vodafone Business. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, California.