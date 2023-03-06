Ring Energy, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 146.6% Upside

Ring Energy, Inc. found using ticker (REI) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 8 and 3 with the average target price sitting at 5.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.23 this would imply there is a potential upside of 146.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 2.29 and the 200 day moving average is 2.84. The market capitalisation for the company is $401m. Find out more information at: https://www.ringenergy.com

The potential market cap would be $989m based on the market concensus.

Ring Energy, Inc., an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. It hadsinterests in 18,882 net developed acres and 1,406 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,437 net developed acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 13,662 net developed acres and 11,993 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico. Ring Energy, Inc. primarily sells its oil and natural gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers. The company was formerly known as Transglobal Mining Corp. and changed its name to Ring Energy, Inc. in March 2008. Ring Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.